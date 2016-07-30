LHP Drew Pomeranz starts Saturday's game against the Angels. Pomeranz is still looking for his first win with Boston since coming to the Red Sox in a trade with San Diego on July 14. In his two starts with Boston, he's giving up seven runs in nine innings, getting a no-decision and a loss. Pomeranz is 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in eight career games (three starts) against the Angels.

SS Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-5 on Friday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He is hitting .426 during the streak. He leads the majors in three-hit games with 17 and is second in hits (138, behind Jose Altuve's 143).

RHP Rick Porcello threw his first complete game in nearly two years, holding the Angels to two run and five hits in a 6-2 victory Friday in Anaheim. Porcello struck out three and walked none while making 107 pitches. He won his sixth consecutive start and eighth consecutive decision. But it was his first complete game since Aug. 20, 2014, when he shut out Tampa Bay while pitching for Detroit. "I think around the sixth or seventh I looked up and saw where my pitch count was at and felt like with their aggression and the command I had tonight I kind of had a chance," said Porcello, who now has five career complete games. "But it's kind of a dangerous thing thinking about that. You've always got to take it one pitch at a time, one hitter at a time."

RHP Brad Ziegler was not available for Friday's game against the Angels, according to Red Sox manager John Farrell. Ziegler had pitched the previous two games and suffered the loss in both. Ziegler, acquired from the Diamondbacks in a trade July 9, is 0-2 with a 1.23 ERA and one save in eight games for Boston after going 2-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 18 saves in 36 games for Arizona.