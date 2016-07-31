RHP Craig Kimbrel began a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday night. Kimbrel allowed one hit in one-third of an inning against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The closer underwent knee surgery July 11 to repair a torn left medial meniscus, and will rejoin the team in Seattle during the current road trip.

SS Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Saturday night. Bogaerts lined a single in the third inning of a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels before finishing 1-for-4 with a walk. Bogaerts and Houston Astros INF Marwin Gonzalez share the American League's longest active hitting streak. During his 12-game surge, Bogaerts is batting .412 (21-for-51) with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

RF Mookie Betts hit his sixth leadoff home run, one less than the team's season record, in Saturday night's 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Betts hit LHP Hector Santiago's third pitch, an 89 mph fastball, into Boston's bullpen behind the left-field fence. Betts finished 1-for-4 with a walk and also slid to make a one-handed catch of RF Shane Robinson's sinking line drive in the sixth inning. The right fielder needs one more leadoff homer to match Nomar Garciaparra's record of seven, set in 1997.

2B Dustin Pedroia reached base for the 33rd consecutive game on Saturday night, matching Washington Nationals OF Jayson Werth for the longest active streak in the major leagues. Pedroia walked twice, singled and scored a run in five plate appearances.