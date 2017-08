LHP Fernando Abad was acquired by the Boston Red Sox on Monday from the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox made their fifth trade in the last month and will send right-handed pitcher Pat Light to the Twins. Abad will join the Red Sox while the team waits for Craig Kimbrel and Koji Uehara to recover from their respective injuries. Abad was 1-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 39 appearances with Minnesota. It is the second-lowest ERA of his career, which began in 2010 in the Houston Astros.