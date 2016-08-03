OF Andrew Benintendi, one of Boston's top prospects, was called up after Monday's game.

LHP Fernando Abad was acquired by the Red Sox from the Minnesota Twins for minor league RHP Pat Light. Abad, 30, will add another lefty reliever in a bullpen that currently includes LHP Robbie Ross Jr. Abad, who had a 2.65 ERA in 39 appearances with the Twins this season, was not active for Monday's game at Seattle. Boston is his fifth team since 2012.

RHP Craig Kimbrel was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday's game. Kimbrel, the Red Sox's closer, had been out since July 9 due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. He came on in the ninth inning at Seattle and held a 2-1 lead for his 18th save of the season. "It worked out nice," he said.

OF Michael Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Monday's game. Martinez was sent down to make room for OF Andrew Benintendi, one of the organization's top prospects. Martinez went 1-for-6 in four games with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Indians in a cash transaction last month.

RHP Joe Kelly was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, ending his latest stint with the Red Sox after just three relief appearances. The starter-turned-reliever has gone 2-0 with a 7.62 ERA over nine appearances (six starts) this season. He became expendable when Boston activated closer Craig Kimbrel on Monday.

LHP Tommy Layne was designated for assignment after Monday's game, clearing a spot for newly acquired LHP Fernando Abad. Layne was 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA over 34 appearances this season.

RF Mookie Betts became the third Boston player in two games to deliver a ninth-inning homer. His solo shot led off Monday's ninth, giving Boston its first lead of the game at 2-1. Betts now has 22 homers on the season. "He's emerging as one of the elite players in the game," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez came up one pitch shy of his career high and was two outs away from matching the longest outing of his career Monday night. Rodriguez allowed one run off three hits over 6 1/3 innings at Seattle. He had a shutout going until giving up two seventh-inning doubles, the latter of which drove in a run on his 101st, and final, pitch of the night.

3B Aaron Hill delivered his first home run in a Boston uniform with a one-out solo shot in the eighth inning Monday. Hill's homer off Seattle LHP James Paxton tied the score 1-1.

LHP David Price is hoping to open August in much the same way he closed out the month of July. Price, who is scheduled to start Tuesday in Seattle, threw eight shutout innings his last time out. It marked the second time in four starts that he held an opponent scoreless and the third time in his five July starts that Price pitched eight innings. He also pitched eight innings in his only other start against the Mariners this season, allowing one run on eight hits in a 2-1 win on June 19.