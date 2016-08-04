OF Andrew Benintendi made his major league debut in the seventh inning Tuesday at Seattle. Benintendi, who was called up late Monday night, went 0-for-2 after entering the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth. He is expected to be in the starting lineup Wednesday.

LF Andrew Benintendi got his first start Wednesday after making his major league debut in the sixth inning Tuesday. Benintendi, one of the Red Sox' top prospects, went 0-for-2 on Tuesday.

LHP Fernando Abad had a forgettable debut as a Red Sox reliever. Having been acquired in a deadline trade with Minnesota on Monday, Abad was in uniform for the first time Tuesday and gave up a home run to the first batter he faced: Seattle 2B Robinson Cano. Abad suffered the loss after Cano's three-run homer in the eighth beat Boston 5-4.

OF Michael Martinez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox to make room for OF Andrew Benintendi, one of the organization's top prospects. Martinez went 1-for-6 in four games with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Indians in a cash transaction last month.

DH David Ortiz drove in his 42nd and 43rd career runs at Seattle's Safeco Field on Tuesday with an RBI double in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Ortiz, who was originally signed by the Mariners way back in 1992, is hitting .294 (69-for-235) with 16 home runs, 32 extra-base hits in 68 career games at Safeco Field.

1B Hanley Ramirez had a bittersweet night Tuesday, when he hit his 14th home run of the season but also hurt his left wrist on a freak injury after the game. He was scheduled to undergo X-rays, and his status for Wednesday was unknown. Ramirez crushed a pitch from Seattle LHP Wade LeBlanc for a 454-foot home run in the fourth inning. Ramirez is hitting .367 (33-for-90) with five home runs against southpaws this season.

1B Hanley Ramirez (sprained left wrist) was not in the lineup Wednesday, and he could miss the rest of the Seattle series. Manager John Farrell said X-rays showed no structural damage but that Ramirez, who hurt himself in a dugout fall after Tuesday's game, probably will miss a few games.

2B Dustin Pedroia was out of the starting lineup. Pedroia had played in 63 consecutive games, dating back to his last off day on May 18.

RHP Rick Porcello brings winning streaks of six consecutive starts and eight straight decisions into Wednesday's scheduled start at Seattle. Porcello's last loss came on May 17. Since then, he is 8-0 with a 3.44 ERA.

LHP David Price turned in one of his best outings of the season for seven innings Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, he ended up pitching into the eighth. After seven scoreless innings, Price gave up four consecutive hits to open the eighth. Seattle ended up scoring five runs in the frame, four of which were charged to Price. He also took a hard liner off his left lower thigh in the sixth, but manager John Farrell said that didn't factor into the rough eighth inning.