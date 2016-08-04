LF Andrew Benintendi got his first start Wednesday after making his major league debut in the sixth inning Tuesday. Benintendi, one of the Red Sox' top prospects, went 0-for-2 on Tuesday.

OF Andrew Benintendi got his first major-league start on Wednesday and commemorated the occasion with his first major-league hit. Benintendi singled over the glove of Seattle 3B Kyle Seager in his first at-bat during Wednesday's third inning. Benintendi, who had gone 0-for-2 as a late-game replacement in his Tuesday debut, added a single in the eighth.

LHP Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to make his fourth start since being traded from the Padres on Thursday night. Pomeranz has already given up four home runs in three starts with Boston, going 0-2 with a 7.53 ERA since being acquired for pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza. Pomeranz is scheduled to start Thursday against Seattle, a team he has dominated in recent years (3-0, 1.21 ERA in 11 games, including two starts, since 2013).

DH David Ortiz was honored before Wednesday's game but went 0-for-4 in the loss to Seattle. Ortiz is likely to play his final game in the city on Thursday.

1B Hanley Ramirez (sprained left wrist) is likely to miss a few games but has no structural damage, manager John Farrell announced before Wednesday's game. Ramirez, who suffered a wrist injury in the dugout after Tuesday's game, was not in the lineup Wednesday. He underwent X-rays, which did not reveal any significant damage. "I want to get back out there," Ramirez said after Wednesday's loss. "That's what I'm here for. I'll do whatever it takes and get ready (to return to the field)."

2B Dustin Pedroia had a streak of 63 consecutive games snapped when he did not play Wednesday at Seattle. Pedroia was given a rare night off as Brock Holt started at second base.

RHP Rick Porcello allowed a season-high three home runs but very little else while seeing his six-start winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to Seattle on Wednesday. Porcello allowed just four hits during an eight-inning complete game. It marked his first loss since May 17.