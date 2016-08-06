LHP Fernando Abad made his second appearance for the Red Sox since being traded from Minnesota and was a little better on Thursday. Abad came on in the ninth inning of a 2-2 game and gave up a single and a walk but also got the first two outs before Boston closer Craig Kimbrel came on and got the Red Sox out of the jam.

RHP Craig Kimbrel turned in another solid outing Thursday in his second game since coming off the disabled list. Kimbrel retired the only batter he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning of a tie game with two runners on base, then he struck out the side in the 10th to earn the win.

LHP Drew Pomeranz allowed just two runs on four hits over six innings at Seattle on Thursday night, but he really had to battle to do it as he struggled with control. Pomeranz issued a season-high six walks, including three during a fourth inning that saw him get out of a bases-loaded jam. Pomeranz needed 105 pitches just to get through six innings and was somewhat fortunate to come away with a no-decision.

RHP Steven Wright was named Friday's starter for the opening game of the Dodgers series. Wright is coming off his first All-Star appearance but has a 5.40 ERA in four starts since the break. The knuckleballer will be pitching in the Los Angeles area for the second start in a row, having allowed 10 hits and three runs over five innings in a road game against the Angels last weekend.

LF Brock Holt came through with the game-winning hit in the top of 11th inning Thursday at Seattle. Holt was supposed to see more time as an infielder with the promotion of LF Andrew Benintendi earlier in the week, but he came on to pinch-hit for LF Bryce Brentz in the seventh inning and ended up being the hero.

DH David Ortiz played his final game in Seattle on Wednesday, going 1-for-5 with a single. He popped out in the eighth and grounded out to first in the 10th but received ovations after each -- just in case it was his last at-bat at Safeco Field.

1B Hanley Ramirez missed his second consecutive game after spraining his left wrist in a dugout fall late Tuesday night. Ramirez could be back during the weekend series with the Dodgers, but he is day-to-day.

2B Dustin Pedroia was back on the field Thursday after taking his first day off in 64 games the previous night. Pedroia went 2-for-4 with singles in the eighth and 10th innings.