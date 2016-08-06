INF Travis Shaw homered Friday, hitting his 14th of the season off reliever Jesus Chavez in the eighth inning. It was especially sweet for Shaw, the son of former Dodger closer Jeff.

C Sandy Leon homered and tied a career high with four RBIs Friday. Leon, who is batting .374 in 107 at- bats, hit a two-run blast off Dodgers starter Scott Kazmir in the fourth inning.

C Bryan Holaday was claimed by the Red Sox off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Holaday batted .238 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 30 games for the Rangers this season.

RHP Steven Wright delivered a dominating performance against the Dodgers. Wright, a Southern California native, threw a three-hit shutout, and the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers before an announced sellout crowd of 52,728 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. "Outstanding. Complete control," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Wright's performance. "I thought the two big pitches that were really good to see were the 3-2 knuckleballs that he threw to the middle of the order guys in the seventh inning for two strikeouts. He didn't go away from (his knuckleball) even in a four-run game. He executed even when he was behind in the count." Wright (13-5) retired 18 of 19 batters, including 15 in a row at one point, before giving up a single to Yasmani Grandal to open the eighth inning. Wright finished with nine strikeouts and one walk. "It's definitely nice to do it at (home)," said Wright, a native of nearby Torrance. "Watching Dodgers' games was what I did growing up, so to have an opportunity to pitch here was fun and to be able to throw my first complete-game shutout was definitely icing on the cake."

OF Mookie Betts posted his major league-best 47th multi-hit game, going 3-for-5 wth a solo home run and an RBI single. Betts has hit safely in his last seven games since July 30. He has gone 12-for-31 with three home runs, three doubles and six RBIs during that span.

INF/DH David Ortiz was presented a $10,000 to the David Ortiz Children's Fund by the Dodgers. Manger Dave Roberts, 1B Adrian Gonzalez and former Dodger and Red Sox INF Nomar Garciaparra, all former teammates, made the presentation before Friday's game to Ortiz, who is retiring at season's end. "He's a role model for so many, a mentor to so many," Roberts said. "You talk about players now that everyone that has been in contact with him he has impacted in some way. The vibrant personality, the toughness, he's just easy going but performs on the biggest of stages. David has been a huge ambassador for the game of baseball." Ortiz, who didn't play in the opening game of the series, will start at first base Saturday, manager John Farrell said. It will be the first time Ortiz has played there this season.

1B Hanley Ramirez started after missing two games with a sore wrist. Ramirez, who was playing at Dodger Stadium for the first time since he left in 2014 to sign with the Red Sox, hurt himself by falling down the dugout steps in Seattle after a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday night. Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts Friday.

INF Dustin Pedroia left the game in the fourth inning with a left shin contusion. Pedroia fouled off a pitch on his leg in the third. He is listed as day-to-day. Travis Shaw replaced him.