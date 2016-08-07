LHP Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 4 1/3 innings in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers. Rodriguez (2-5) was making his fifth start -- he posted a 2.63 ERA in his previous four outings -- since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and first against the Dodgers.

INF David Ortiz of the Red Sox started at first base for the first time this season. Ortiz, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being replaced by Aaron Hill in the sixth, came out of the game because of soreness. "I got a little sore out there," said Ortiz, who said he began hurting in the first inning. "I just didn't want to take three days without playing though."

INF Dustin Pedroia didn't play Saturday, one day after after fouling a ball off his left leg. Pedroia left Friday's game in the fourth inning with a shin contusion and listed as day-to-day. His status for Sunday's game is unknown. Brock Holt replaced him at second base Saturday.

C Ryan Hanigan was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a left ankle injury and the club added C Bryan Holaday to the roster. Holaday was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Hanigan injured himself in Thursday's victory over the Seattle Mariners.