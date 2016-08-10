LF Blake Swihart is likely out for the season and will require surgery, manager John Farrell said on Tuesday. Swihart is on the disabled list with an ankle sprain since June 5.

LF Andrew Benintendi made his Fenway Park debut, getting a warm ovation from the crowd and lining a single to left field his first time up. He then hit what became a controversial RBI double in the fifth. The ball was called in play and then, after the umpires got together, they changed it to a home run. Yankee manager Joe Girardi asked for a crew chief review and it was changed by into a double -- correctly according to MLB because any ball that hits a yellow line is in play. Benintendi went 3-for-3, his second straight three-hit game, and became the first Red Sox hitter since 1913 with back-to-back three-hit games within his first six games in the major leagues.

LHP Drew Pomeranz make his fifth stab at his first Red Sox win when he faces the Yankees on Wednesday. He pitched seven shutout innings against New York while still with the Padres July 2 and then threw seven more scoreless frames his next time out before being traded after the All-Star Game. He is 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA in his four starts with the Red Sox.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. threw Chase Headley out trying to stretch a double into a triple, Bradley 11th assists, tops among all centerfielders. He is 13-for-33 against the Yankees this season.

SS Xander Bogaerts, who went 9-for-46 (.196) on Boston’s 11-game road trip west and 2-for-12 in the three games against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, was rested, with Brock Holt playing shortstop. It was only the third game this season -- the first since June 28 -- Bogaerts didn’t start.

DH David Ortiz was supposed to be playing on his talking bobblehead night but Red Sox president Sam Kennedy deemed that the bobblehead were “racially insensitive” and sent them back. Said Ortiz, “That’s supposed to be me?” Then, in the game, he had an RBI single and a walk in four plate appearances -- after a 4-for-30 road trip.

LF Chris Young, out since June with a hamstring strain, is passing all of his running tests as he closes in on a minor league rehab.

2B Dustin Pedroia, just 6-for-31 on the West Coast trip, ripped back-to-back doubles good for three RBIs Tuesday. He reached 25 doubles, becoming the 10th Red Sox hitter with at least 25 doubles in as many as eight seasons, the second since Mike Greenwell’s eighth such year in 1995 (Ortiz the other).

RHP Rick Porcello tied for the major league lead by notching his 15th victory, improving to 11-0 at home with Tuesday night’s win over the New York Yankees. The win was the 100th of his career, making him the fourth active pitcher with 100 victories before his 28th birthday. He walked none and has issued two walks in his last four starts. He has won nine of his last 10 starts and is 15-3 on the season. J.A. Happ and Stephen Strasburg are baseball’s other 15-game winners. “It was a big win for us,” he said. “It came off a long, tough road trip. So we started the home stand off the right way and it’s a good way to start the series.”