C/LF Blake Swihart will undergo season-ending left ankle surgery Monday in North Carolina, Boston manager John Farrell announced Wednesday. Swihart's surgery will be performed by Dr. Robert B. Anderson. Swihart hasn't played for the Red Sox since June 4, and he was placed on the disabled list the following day.

LHP Drew Pomeranz fell short in his fifth attempt to notch his first win with the Red Sox, allowing SS Didi Gregorius' 14th homer of the year and five more hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The first-time All-Star southpaw is 0-2 with three no-decisions and a 5.26 ERA after allowing 15 runs over 25 2/3 innings since being acquired in a July 14 trade from San Diego.

OF Bryce Brentz was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

RHP Steven Wright will miss his scheduled Thursday start due to right shoulder inflammation sustained while sliding into second base as a pinch runner in Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Wright told reporters he felt immediate discomfort when sliding back to the bag and alerted the team about it the next morning. The knuckleballer did not have a problem pinch-running in the National League park, saying every pitcher is prepared to do so. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start in his spot after having his scheduled start moved up a day.

LHP Roenis Elias was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

RF Mookie Betts left the Wednesday game with right calf tightness before the start of the eighth inning and is doubtful to play in Thursday's series finale against the Yankees, Boston manager John Farrell said after the game. Betts, who left a July 22 game as a precaution with right knee soreness, was replaced by UT Brock Holt. Before departing, Betts was 2-for-4 with an RBI groundout in the third inning. He tied teammate David Ortiz for the major league lead in extra-base hits (62) with his sixth-inning double.

RF Mookie Betts, who departed Wednesday with right calf tightness, did not start Thursday. Brock Holt started in right.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez had his start moved up a day following RHP Steven Wright's right shoulder injury, so he will start Thursday's series finale against New York. Rodriguez has pitched well against the Yankees in his young career, going 4-1 with a 2.01 ERA in five starts against them. He faced them on July 16, holding New York to one run on four hits with two walks and a strikeout in seven innings en route to a victory.

DH David Ortiz left the Wednesday game in the ninth inning after fouling a ball off his right shin. X-rays were negative.

DH David Ortiz was in the lineup Thursday after fouling a ball off his right shin and leaving Wednesday's game.