OF Bryce Brentz was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

OF Bryce Brentz was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Brentz, batting .279 with a home run and seven RBIs in 25 games with the Red Sox this season, pinch hit for slugger David Ortiz in Wednesday's ninth inning after Ortiz fouled a ball off his right shin, but promptly struck out.

LHP Roenis Elias was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

LHP Roenis Elias was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Elias, 0-1 with a 15.88 ERA in two appearances with the Red Sox this season, provided an extra arm for a beleaguered Red Sox bullpen, although he did not pitch, after the team sent six relievers to the mound in Wednesday's blowout defeat. He is 8-4 with a 3.72 ERA over 17 games (15 starts) in the minors.

RF Mookie Betts, who departed Wednesday with right calf tightness, did not start Thursday. Brock Holt started in right.

RF Mookie Betts was not in the lineup Thursday after being removed a day earlier with right calf tightness. Brock Holt got the start in right field. "Mookie's still day-to-day, he's got some soreness, still in a cast, he would need today to just have a full treatment day." Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez turned in another solid outing Thursday against the New York Yankees, but was denied in his bid for his third win. The young southpaw held the Yankees to one run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts over seven innings, but walked away with a no-decision. In six starts since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16, Rodriguez boasts a 2.80 ERA.

DH David Ortiz was in the lineup Thursday after fouling a ball off his right shin and leaving Wednesday's game.

DH David Ortiz was in the lineup Thursday one day after fouling a ball off his right shin and leaving the game. Ortiz, who had to be helped off the field in Wednesday's ninth inning, slugged a ground-rule double in the first inning and later lumbered home from second, seemingly pain free. "We've got 50 games (left)," Ortiz told WEEI.com. "We've got to grind out there. We've got to keep on fighting. ... I know I'm a big person in the lineup and you guys know me, if I can go, I go." Ortiz was 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

1B Hanley Ramirez broke out of his slump with a two-RBI day Thursday against the New York Yankees. Ramirez snapped an 0-for-16 spell with a first-inning RBI single, his first hit since tripping down the dugout stairs Aug. 2 at Seattle. He added an RBI double in the fifth and finished the night 2-for-3. Ramirez left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning after he was involved in a collision with the Yankees' Gary Sanchez at first base in the top of the frame.

OF Chris Young (right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

LHP David Price looks to bounced back from a rough outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Friday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Price (9-8, 4.34 ERA) allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings of a loss at Los Angeles.

LHP Sean O'Sullivan, who had been out since July 9 due to left knee tendinitis, was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. O'Sullivan was 2-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five games (four starts) for Boston this year. In 14 starts for Pawtucket, he is 6-5 with a 4.23 ERA.