RHP Steven Wright, who missed this week's start after suffering a shoulder injury diving into second base as a pinch runner against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, is improving and the hope is he can return to start Thursday.

RF Mookie Betts, who left Wednesday's game and missed the series finale of the series with the New York Yankees, was back in the lineup Friday. Manager John Farrell said Betts still has a knee issue that could require draining down the stretch. Betts, who doubled his last two starts up against the Yankees, went 0-for-4 Friday.

1B Hanley Ramirez, who suffered a back injury in a collision with the New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez Thursday night, showed up ready for work Friday. All he did was hit three-run homers in each of the first two innings, the 20th multi-homer game of his career. "I think I don't have to be 100 percent to bat at this point in the season, because we know where we are," he said after his second multi-homer game in less than a month (he hit three July 20). "We're right there. And it's go time." He joined Jackie Bradley Jr. as the only Red Sox players since 2003 (Bill Mueller) with multiple six-RBI games. According to Elias, Ramirez joined Jimmie (1938, three) and Ted Williams (1949, two) as the only Red Sox players with more than one multi-homer, six-RBI games in a season.

2B Dustin Pedroia left Friday's game after two innings because of flu-like symptoms. Farrell said Pedroia received two bags of IV fluid both Thursday night and Friday, but Farrell pulled him with an 8-2 lead. Before leaving, Pedroia was 1-for-2 -- raising his career batting average in interleague games to .333 over 161 games. That ties him with Darin Erstad for the second-highest interleague batting average. Mike Piazza's .340 leads.

LHP David Price, who hadn't won in five starts since July 10, gave up a two-run homer to Rickie Weeks in the first inning but pitched eight innings, yielding three runs on 10 hits. "Happy we won," he said. "That's what I came here for, was to help these guys win. That was a good win after two tough losses against the Yankees. We needed that one."

RHP Clay Buchholz, a two-time All-Star twice banished to the bullpen, makes a spot start for the injured Steven Wright on Saturday night against Arizona. Buchholz has allowed just one earned run in 8 1/3 innings in his last six relief appearances, but the last time he was brought out of the bullpen to start he went 0-3 and allowed 18 hits and 14 runs -- 10 earned -- in 14 1/3 innings. "I'm in a little bit better place right now as far as delivery and things I've been trying to tweak," Buchholz said. "I just think everything is coming to a head as far as the stuff I've been working on, not really having to think about it. I'm just going out and pitching rather than going out and thinking about mechanical issues or fixes. Right now it's becoming second nature to me."