OF Andrew Benintendi, who moved from CF to LF late in his minor league stay, was back in CF Saturday. He singled his first time up, doubled in a run and scored in a three-run fifth inning his second trip and is hitting .379 with four multi-hit games in his first 10 major league games. He is 4-for-8 with two doubles with runners in scoring position.

C Sandy Leon raised his batting average to .390 in 123 at-bats with two more hits, including his fifth homer. He has 15 multi-hit games, 10 since July 1 and has homered in each of his team's last three inter-league series.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who has been playing with a sore big toe that was nailed by a foul tip, was out of the Red Sox lineup, getting a planned night off.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who has been playing on a sore big toe, was given a planned night of rest after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and tripping and falling, turning a fly ball into a triple of the game Friday night.

RF Mookie Betts received his Player of the Month Award for July prior to the game. He then bounced a single over the infield to put the Red Sox ahead 4-3 in a three-run fifth. That snapped an 0-for-7 for him at the plate.

2B Dustin Pedroia, who left Friday night's game with flu-like symptoms, had two hits and an RBI single and also started a nifty double play in the seventh inning. Pedroia ranged up the middle, caught Jean Segura's bouncer and shoveled the ball with his glove to Xander Bogaerts, who threw on to first for the Red Sox's third double play of the game. He is hitting .334 in 162 interleague games, second only to Mike Piazza's .340.

RHP Rick Porcello takes an 11-0 home record to the mound when he finishes the three-game series with the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Porcello, 15-3, bids to become the first Boston pitcher to start a season 12-0 at home since Dave Ferriss was 13-0 in 1946.

RHP Clay Buchholz, a two-time All-Star twice banished to the bullpen, made a spot start Saturday night -- his first start since suffering the loss in a 21-2 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles July 2. He blanked the Diamondbacks for three innings but then gave up two in the fourth and another in the fifth and was done after 4 1/3. Still, the Red Sox won a game he started for the first time since May 14. Buchholz will start again Thursday in Detroit if Steven Wright's shoulder injury forced him to miss a second start.

RHP Brad Ziegler, who had already suffered three losses since coming to the Red Sox from Arizona July 9, entered the game with the bases loaded and nobody out in the eighth inning -- and struck out three ex-teammates on 10 pitches, all strikes. "You take deep breaths, try not to breathe a lot and focus on one thing," said Ziegler. "I wasn't going for strikeouts -- maybe the first guy. I know any time I can get a double play. I was hoping to get a ground ball. I just got swing and misses."