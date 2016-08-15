LHP Drew Pomeranz makes his sixth attempt at his first victory with Boston in Monday's start at Cleveland. Pomeranz is 0-2 with a 5.26 ERA over 25 2/3 innings since being traded to the Red Sox from San Diego on July 14. Pomeranz had his best start since the trade last Wednesday against the New York Yankees, allowing just one run on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in a 5 1/3-inning no-decision. The first-time All-Star southpaw is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five career starts against the Indians. Mike Napoli is 2-for-4 with two RBIs against Pomeranz.

RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Sunday's game. "While he's making progress, felt like it wasn't probably the time to push this," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Wright injured his shoulder while diving back to second base as a pinch-runner during an interleague game at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 7. RHP Clay Buchholz will start in his place Thursday at Detroit. Wright is 13-5 with a staff-leading 3.01 ERA through 22 starts.

SS Xander Bogaerts was given a day off Sunday after his recent struggles at the plate. "Like anybody, he needs a little bit of a day to get some fresh legs," Boston manager John Farrell said of Bogaerts, who is 3-for-16 on the team's homestand and batting .159 (7-for-44) in August. "He's scuffling at the plate right now a little bit where he might lunging at times, he might be caught in between at times. Maybe a day to kind of catch his breath a little bit is needed." Bogaerts is batting .313/.368/.455 with 14 homers and 69 RBIs in 112 games.

LHP Roenis Elias was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Sunday's game. Elias faced nine batters in the final two innings of a 16-2 rout of Arizona, giving up a run on four hits. He is 0-1 with a 12.91 ERA in five games (one start) this year.

RF Mookie Betts is being mentioned in the same sentence as Ted Williams after Sunday's three-homer, eight-RBI day. Betts joined the iconic Williams as the only Red Sox hitters since 1913 to have multiple three-homer games in the same season. "It makes you feel pretty good anytime your name is said with his," he said after his two-run homer in the first inning and three-run shots in the second and fifth. The 23-year-old now shares the team lead in homers with David Ortiz at 26, and his eight RBIs were the most in a single game for a Red Sox player since Bill Mueller hit grand slams from both sides of the plate and added a solo homer for nine RBIs at Texas on July 29, 2003.

1B Hanley Ramirez was placed on the bereavement list following Sunday's game. The team did not announce the reason behind his bereavement leave, and Ramirez was spotted getting pats on the back from his teammates in the clubhouse after the game. Ramirez, who will return from the leave in three days, was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and is batting .275/.347/.455 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs in 107 games.

2B Dustin Pedroia recorded his franchise-record fifth five-hit game Sunday, going 5-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. "Five out of six isn't bad," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Pedroia was again batting out of the leadoff spot after RF Mookie Betts was moved into the third hole last Wednesday. "(Pedroia) hasn't changed his approach. Pedey's getting a number of base hits the other way. He's taking what the pitcher's giving him. He's getting on base; he's not thinking anything other than the at-bats, not as they're attached to the spot in the lineup." Pedroia is batting .307/.374/.454 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 112 games.

RHP Rick Porcello joined Toronto's J.A. Happ as the majors' only 16-game winners. Porcello (16-3) received all the run support he needed while tossing seven one-run innings, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts. "Got off to a big lead, and I didn't want to mess it up," Porcello said after Boston's 16-2 rout of Arizona. Porcello also improved to 12-0 at Fenway in 2016, and the Red Sox have won all 13 of his home starts. Dave Ferriss was the last Boston pitcher to start a season 13-0 at Fenway in 1946. Porcello hadn't won more than 15 games in a campaign, a total he reached with Detroit in 2014. "When we look up towards the end of September, he'll be in the (American League Cy Young Award) conversation," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "We've got that much confidence in him."

RHP Clay Buchholz will make another start Thursday at Detroit, filling in for RHP Steven Wright as the knuckleballer heads to the disabled list. Buchholz, twice demoted to the bullpen this season, gave up three runs on three hits and three walks with a strikeout in a 4 1/3-inning no decision Saturday against Arizona. The former two-time All-Star is 2-8 with a 6.30 ERA in 14 starts this season, compared to 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 13 relief appearances. Overall, Buchholz is 5-9 with a 5.66 ERA.