INF Marco Hernandez has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. In 201 at-bats at Pawtucket, Hernandez was hitting .303 with four home runs and 28 RBIs. Hernandez was up with the Red Sox earlier this season and in 29 games hit .295 with a homer and five RBIs.

RHP Craig Kimbrel navigated his way through a nervous ninth inning. With the Red Sox leading 3-2, Kimbrel gave up a double and a walk to the first two batters he faced, but then struck out the next two batters and got the third out on an infield pop-up, to pick up his 20th save. "Our backs were to the wall, but (Kimbrel) did what he's been doing for so many years," said Manager John Farrell. Kimbrel is the only pitcher in the majors with at least 20 saves in each of the last six seasons.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, the Cleveland Indians' top draft pick and the fifth player taken overall in the 2010 draft, on Monday finally made his first start at Progressive Field on Monday, but not for the team that drafted him. Pomeranz pitched into the eighth inning to get the win in Boston's 3-2 victory. Pomeranz pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. "That's the best stuff we've seen out of him all year," said Red Sox Manager John Farrell.

INF Deven Marrero has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. In 331 at bats at Pawtucket, Marrero hit .196 with one homer and 26 RBIs.

RHP Steven Wright was placed on the disabled list Monday with a right shoulder strain. The move is retroactive to Aug. 8. Wright, who is 13-5 with a 3.01 ERA, suffered the injury while pinch-running during in a game against the Dodgers on Aug. 7.

RHP Heath Hembree has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. In 10 relief appearances for the Red Sox, Hembree had no record and a 0.82 ERA. In 27 relief appearances at Pawtucket, Hembree is 4-0 with a 2.41 ERA.

LHP Roenis Elias has been optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. In three appearances (one start) for the Red Sox, Elias was 0-1 with a 12.91 ERA. In 17 appearances, at Pawtucket Elias is 8-4 with a 3.72 ERA.

DH David Ortiz hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was the 530th homer of Ortiz's career. He needs five more to pass Jimmie Foxx (534) for 18th place on the all-time list. The two RBIs pushed Ortiz's career total to 1,733, tying him with Honus Wagner for 22nd on the all-time list.

INF Hanley Ramirez was placed on the bereavement list Monday. He will miss the first three games on the Red Sox's 11-game trip.