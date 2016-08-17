RF Mookie Betts seems to enjoy hitting for power against the Orioles. His three-run homer Tuesday plus the two-run shot gave him eight homers versus Baltimore already this season. Betts hit three homers at Camden Yards on May 31 and two the next day. Seven of his eight homers versus the Orioles have been at Camden Yards, and he drove in all five runs in Tuesday's 5-3 victory. "I have no idea (why)," Betts said of his Baltimore homer display. "Somehow it's going over the fence. Again, I'm going to continue to say I don't know why. I'm just trying to put good swings on it and enjoy it."

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez threw four scoreless and hitless innings in Tuesday's start but left after two pitches in the fifth because of left hamstring tightness. He missed the first part of the season after being on the disabled list (right patella subluxation) and did not start until May 31. Boston hopes he won't be out long and may not even miss a start. "I think we caught it early," manager John Farrell said. "He felt a little hamstring tightness come on towards the last hitter of the fourth inning. We will have a better read on it tomorrow."

IF Hanley Ramirez, on the bereavement list, will re-join the team Thursday in Detroit. Farrell said that Ramirez is going to travel there Wednesday night and be ready to go Thursday.

3B Aaron Hill was removed from the original starting lineup Tuesday because of right forearm tightness. Brock Holt replaced him at third base. Hill was supposed to bat sixth and C Sandy Leon eighth, but manager John Farrell flip-flopped Holt (eighth) and Leon (sixth).

RHP Koji Uehara continues to rehab, having thrown 150 feet along with some flat ground work yesterday. Farrell said he isn't sure yet when Uehara is going to pitch from a mound.