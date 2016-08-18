C Sandy Leon saw a hitting streak end Tuesday but continued his breakout season with a two-run homer Wednesday. Before 2016, Leon had a .187 career average with one homer and eight RBIs in parts of four seasons with Washington and Boston. This season, he is hitting .383 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 43 games.

RHP Steven Wright, on the disabled list due to a right shoulder strain, could head to the mound for a bullpen session Saturday, according to manager John Farrell. If all goes well, he could be able to return Tuesday, the first day he will be eligible to rejoin the active roster.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his third homer of the week in the third inning at Baltimore, a two-run shot to center. Bradley also homered in back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday and now has 18 of his 20 homers against right-handed pitchers. "I put a good swing on an even better pitch," he said of the homer. "It was low and away. It might not have been a strike. I put a good swing on it and got some good results."

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez felt better on Wednesday, manager John Farrell said before the game. Rodriguez started Tuesday's game but left after two pitches in the fifth inning due to hamstring tightness. Farrell said Rodriguez remains in line to start Sunday.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez left Tuesday's game in the fifth inning due to hamstring tightness but felt better before the Wednesday game. Manager John Farrell said Rodriguez won't be having an MRI and might not miss a start. "There wasn't anything that suggested further testing, so at the moment, like I said, everything projects to his Sunday start," Farrell said.

DH David Ortiz continues closing in on 1,500 RBIs in his Boston career. He added one more in Wednesday's win and now is just four shy of that milestone. Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski are the only other Boston players to drive in that many runs.

LHP David Price (11-8) slowly appears to be finding his way after having trouble throughout the middle part of the season. He won a second straight start Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits in six innings at Baltimore. The Red Sox will need his consistency in the final six weeks of this season. "David Price was in control," manager John Farrell said. "With the exception of the changeup that stayed up to (Chris) Davis (which went for a homer), he was very good, very efficient tonight."