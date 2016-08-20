RHP Steven Wright remains on course to come off the disabled list and make a start Tuesday. "(Friday) was a day much improved," manager John Farrell said. "He threw about 50 throws from 90 feet. He will ramp a little bit more volume and intensity (Saturday) and look to get on the mound on Sunday. We've got to take every progressive step, with the volume and intensity, incorporating the mound and see how he comes through that bullpen session."

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. smacked a two-run homer in the first inning Friday night, getting Boston off to a 4-0 start. "I think you just want to come out here and be aggressive with a very aggressive pitcher who attacks the strike zone," Bradley said. "You kind of wanted to match his intensity. Swing at good pitches. Make sure you work the count when need be as well." Having faced Fulmer in Boston earlier this season helped, Bradley said. "I think the more times you face anybody it's going to help you," he said. "You kind of know the feeling, the tempo at which he's going to pitch."

RHP Eduardo Rodriguez "had a normal 35-pitch pen with normal intensity (Friday) and he's on track to" start Sunday, according to Farrell.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez threw a good bullpen Friday and manager John Farrell pronounced him good to start against Detroit on Sunday. "He had a good bullpen," Farrell said. "He eased into it a little bit for the first handful of pitches but after that he had a normal 35-pitch pen with normal intensity and he's on track to make that start." He's been dealing with a tender hamstring.

DH David Ortiz showed that even at age 40 he can turn on a 96 mph fastball. Ortiz yanked RHP Michael Fulmer's heater, which was down in the strike zone where Ortiz likes it, for a two-run homer in the first inning Friday night. It was his 28th of the season. "He's gotten a lot of people," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's a Hall of Fame player, a guy you hope to come up with nobody on base. Unfortunately there was a man on when he hit it in the first inning." He is two shy of 1,500 RBIs with the Red Sox.

1B Hanley Ramirez had a two-run double in the seventh and another in the eighth Friday night to bump his season's total to 76. "The way Hanley has been in a stretch right now, with Mookie and David flip-flopping, it gives us much better balance left-right throughout the lineup a little bit more," manager John Farrell said. "But his production, quietly, so many guys are getting so much attention, here's Hanley approaching 80 RBI and we're not even concluding August yet. He's been very consistent and on a good run of late."

RHP Rick Porcello said revenge was not a factor, winning for Boston was. "It was fun, honestly, being back," Porcello said. "It felt a little different being on the other side for sure. It was a lot of fun." Said manager John Ferrell: "He's been our stopper. He's shut down multiple-loss situations we've been in. After a tough travel schedule, a disappointing end to yesterday, he comes right back out. The way we responded offensively in the first inning was big. Rick has been a model of consistency, maintained an elite performance for quite some time." Porcello became the second pitcher to 17 wins this season (Toronto's J.A. Happ), allowing Detroit one earned run (two total) on four hits over seven innings.

RHP Clay Buchholz turned in a solid start Thursday for Boston but remains on the bubble in terms of sticking in the starting rotation. "I think the biggest thing is he's found a lot of consistency pitching out of the stretch exclusively," manager John Farrell said. "That was the case (Thursday) and that's been the case when he's pitched out of the pen. If there's any question about Steven (Wright) going forward or at least in the short run, we feel good about Clay. But until we get to the point that Steven's a go, at the same time the way Clay's thrown out of the bullpen, if he's not in the rotation, he's a guy that we're going to be leaning on in the bullpen."