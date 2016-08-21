LHP Drew Pomeranz was removed after five innings Saturday following a rain delay of one-hour, 11-minutes. "Drew once again attacked with his fastball," manager John Farrell said. "He threw a lot of strikes. He was extremely efficient. He and Bryan (catcher Holaday) I thought did a very good in how they teamed up. With the exception of the fastball out over the plate to McCann (hit for a home run)." Pomeranz didn't walk a batter, struck out three and allowed four hits in his five innings. "More important was the chemistry between those two, Drew and Bryan," Farrell said, "that they were able to achieve over in Cleveland. That carried through over to this game."

RHP Steven Wright isn't quite on the same page as his manager in terms of whether he'll be able to come off the disabled list and start Tuesday in Tampa Bay. "I'm going to throw a bullpen Sunday and Tuesday," Wright said before Saturday's game but before his manager spoke. "I'm not trying to get ahead of myself. There's no reason to rush it." "That hasn't been determined yet," manager John Farrell said firmly on the subject. "He'll throw a bullpen Sunday. He had a good day (Saturday, got) up to roughly 140 feet in his throwing program. Sunday presents a chance to get back on the mound, which he's ready for." His next start? "I think that'll be determined after Sunday," Farrell said. "Might be one (bullpen), could be two. If it is two, then we would obviously slot him in and build another day of rest for the rotation. Maybe buy an added day for each guy as we're in this consecutive stretch. If that were going to be the case, then we'd also have a chance to break up the left-handers if it fits and look at the schedule and see where the best matchups might be along the way."

UT Brock Holt is nearly recovered from his sore side. "He's a little bit better," manager John Farrell said Saturday. "He's available if needed. With this left-handed starter, (Travis) Shaw on third base Sunday, another left-hander on Monday, we have a chance, with the schedule, to give him a couple days of recovery time." Holt and Shaw have seen INF Aaron Hill cut into their playing time following his recent acquisition.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez won't start as scheduled Sunday in Detroit. "After his bullpen (Friday)," manager John Farrell said, "he continued to feel some uncertainty in the hamstring. Didn't feel like he could make the pitches necessary with the conviction required. So when he talked about it, we didn't want to put him out there with that frame of mind. So he's scratched. We'll have a corresponding move to get Henry Owens here Sunday." Owens was slated to start in the minors Saturday.

DH David Ortiz keeps marching on milestones as he nears the end of his major league career. Ortiz, honored by the Tigers before Saturday night's game with a large framed set of pictures from his appearance in the 2005 All-Star Game in Detroit, collected three hits including a two-run home run for the second night in a row. Ortiz has 29 home runs and 97 RBI this season and is close to becoming the fifth player in major league history to hit 30 home runs with 100 RBIs in 10 seasons or more with the same team. "Sure, I know why he's able to do it at his age," 1B Hanley Ramirez offered, "he's good." No player age 40 has ever hit more home runs than Ortiz.

OF Chris Young could rejoin the Red Sox as early as next week, his manager said Saturday. Young has been out of action since June 24 with a right hamstring strain. Young would give manager John Farrell some outfield options in terms of giving his regulars a day off here and there. "He could join as soon as Monday," Farrell said.

C Ryan Hanigan is nearing a return to action after being out since Aug. 5 with a bad left ankle. "Hanigan will join us for baseball activities when we get into Tampa," manager John Farrell said Saturday, noting Boston's next series. "We expect once the rosters expand, that's probably most likely time that he rejoins us. We'll get him out on a rehab assignment prior to that (roster) expansion date."