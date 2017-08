OF Chris Young was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 51 games since June 24 with a hamstring strain. Young returned to the lineup on Monday, batting seventh and playing left field. He was hitting .277 with six home runs and 15 RBIs before the injury and had batted .310 since May 10 after a slow start. To make room for Young, the Red Sox optioned LHP Henry Owens to Triple-A Pawtucket.