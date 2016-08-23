LF Andrew Benintendi made a huge catch in the eighth inning, going over the wall in left field to rob Steven Souza of a two-run home run in a 3-0 game. Benintendi also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly while hitting 9th in the order.

SS Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the ninth inning, his 15th this season. He's hitting .336 in his last 39 games against the Rays and has reached base safely in 10 straight games at Tropicana Field.

OF Chris Young was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 51 games since June 24 with a hamstring strain. Young returned to the lineup on Monday, batting seventh and playing left field. He was hitting .277 with six home runs and 15 RBIs before the injury and had batted .310 since May 10 after a slow start. To make room for Young, the Red Sox optioned LHP Henry Owens to Triple-A Pawtucket.

OF Chris Young, back off the disabled list for the first time in two months, had an RBI double and reached base twice on walks. He missed 51 games with a hamstring injury but adds a key veteran bat to the Red Sox lineup.

LHP Henry Owens was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. He had been recalled on Sunday to fill in for LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (hamstring). Owens walked five (one intentionally) and struck out five in five innings of an emergency start against Detroit Sunday. He gave up eight runs on six hits.

LHP David Price took a one-hitter into the eighth inning, striking out eight and walking only two in a gem against his old team. It was his first career win as a visitor at Tropicana Field, having lost in his first three tries there.