LF Andrew Benintendi, who had a sacrifice fly and a ridiculous catch over the wall Monday, followed up with two hits Tuesday out of the No. 9 hole in the batting order, scoring one of Boston's runs in a 2-1 win at Tampa Bay. His range in the outfield remains impressive, and he is hitting .323.

RHP Craig Kimbrel had an easy ninth for his 23rd save, striking out two and getting Rays RF Steven Souza Jr. to pop out to left after hitting a batter. Kimbrel has his ERA down to 3.05, including a 1.10 ERA in save situations.

DH David Ortiz had a hand in both of Boston's runs, driving in the first with an RBI single and scoring the second on Mookie Betts' single and a Rays error. He was called out in the eighth for interfering with the catcher on a steal attempt. Ortiz has 98 RBIs on the season.

RHP Clay Buchholz has the second-lowest ERA of any active pitcher against the Rays, and Tuesday was no different, as he held Tampa Bay to one run in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out nine and scattered five hits in a 2-1 victory.