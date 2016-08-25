OF Andrew Benintendi departed in the seventh inning Wednesday after injuring his left knee as he planted awkwardly on the base path. Benintendi, who made a spectacular catch over the wall in left field to rob a home run in Monday's win, had to be helped off the field by trainers and will be evaluated Thursday. He was tagged as part of a double play and landed badly on his left leg.

RHP Craig Kimbrel was sharp in relief Wednesday, coming in with the winning run at second with one out in the ninth and getting the Rays' Kevin Kiermaier and Evan Longoria to strike out looking to end the threat. He has 67 strikeouts in 42 innings.

RHP Heath Hembree took his first loss of the year in Wednesday's 11-inning loss. His fielding error took away a third out, and his throw home got away from Sandy Leon, allowing the winning run to score.

DH David Ortiz hit his 30th home run Wednesday, becoming the oldest player to reach 30 home runs in a season. The 40-year-old also reached 100 RBIs, giving him 10 seasons with 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBIs -- the most by a Red Sox player.