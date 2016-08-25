FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 25, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Andrew Benintendi departed in the seventh inning Wednesday after injuring his left knee as he planted awkwardly on the base path. Benintendi, who made a spectacular catch over the wall in left field to rob a home run in Monday's win, had to be helped off the field by trainers and will be evaluated Thursday. He was tagged as part of a double play and landed badly on his left leg.

RHP Craig Kimbrel was sharp in relief Wednesday, coming in with the winning run at second with one out in the ninth and getting the Rays' Kevin Kiermaier and Evan Longoria to strike out looking to end the threat. He has 67 strikeouts in 42 innings.

RHP Heath Hembree took his first loss of the year in Wednesday's 11-inning loss. His fielding error took away a third out, and his throw home got away from Sandy Leon, allowing the winning run to score.

DH David Ortiz hit his 30th home run Wednesday, becoming the oldest player to reach 30 home runs in a season. The 40-year-old also reached 100 RBIs, giving him 10 seasons with 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBIs -- the most by a Red Sox player.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.