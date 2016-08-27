FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
August 27, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Andrew Benintendi, who was placed on the disabled list because of a knee injury he suffered running the bases Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, went through a number of tests Friday. Manager John Farrell said the tests revealed no structural damage and just a sprained left knee. There is a chance Benintendi could return to the Red Sox lineup before the end of the regular season.

RHP Steven Wright was activated by the Boston Red Sox from the 15-day disabled list on Friday. Wright is scheduled to start Friday night's game at Fenway Park against the Kansas City Royals. Wright was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 15 (retroactive to Aug. 8) with a right shoulder strain. He has a 13-5 record and 3.01 ERA over 146 2/3 innings with 123 strikeouts in 22 starts this season.

RHP Heath Hembree was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays to open up a roster spot for Friday starter Steven Wright. Hembree, 27, is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA over 41 1/3 innings in 30 appearances over three major league stints this season. He has held right-handed hitters to a .204 batting average and has posted a 0.77 ERA in seven outings against AL East opponents. With the PawSox, Hembree has a 0.82 ERA over 11 innings with 20 strikeouts in 10 appearances, converting all seven of his save opportunities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
