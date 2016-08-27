OF Andrew Benintendi, who was placed on the disabled list because of a knee injury he suffered running the bases Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, went through a number of tests Friday. Manager John Farrell said the tests revealed no structural damage and just a sprained left knee. There is a chance Benintendi could return to the Red Sox lineup before the end of the regular season.

OF Andrew Benintendi went through several tests Friday and they revealed a sprained knee with no structural damage, according to manager John Farrell. Benintendi was placed on the disabled list after he suffered an injury running the bases Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. There is a chance Benintendi could return to the Red Sox lineup before the end of the regular season.

RHP Steven Wright returned from the disabled list to make his first start since Aug. 5. He allowed five runs in the first inning -- including two home runs -- but followed up with five shutout frames. He allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out one while his winning streak ended at five decisions.

RHP Heath Hembree was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room on the roster for Wright's return. Hembree is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 41 1/3 innings this season.

RF Mookie Betts set a single-game career high for hits with a 5-for-5 performance against the Royals. He also drove in two runs, running his streak to three games with at least one RBI. Betts leads the majors with 55 multi-hit games.

DH David Ortiz hit a ground-rule double in the third inning for his 625th career double. That gave him sole possession of 10th place on the all-time list, passing Hank Aaron.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 4-for-4 with a walk and a RBI against the Royals. He has a five-game hitting streak and he has reached base in his last eight plate appearances (7-for-7, one walk). He has reached base in 17 straight games with an at-bat.

RHP Koji Uehara, who has been on the disabled list since July 20 with a right pectoral strain, threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Friday.