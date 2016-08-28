OF Jackie Bradley Jr. was dropped to ninth in the batting order Saturday. It was the first time he batted ninth since May 13. The Red Sox were 17-9 in games that Bradley batted ninth before he began regularly hitting higher in the order.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr., batting ninth for the first time since May 13, went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He was 7-for-44 before a second-inning RBI double.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to make his return to the starting rotation Sunday against the Royals after missing his last start because of a hamstring injury. Rodriguez's last outing was a four-inning gem -- no runs, no hits, two walks and seven strikeouts -- Aug. 16 at Baltimore. But Rodriguez left that game with the injury. He is 2-5 with a 5.11 ERA this season.

DH David Ortiz played his 1,000th regular-season game at Fenway Park, the fifth player to reach that mark. He also became the first player to reach 2,000 games as a designated hitter in the majors. His single in the first inning was the first hit by a left-handed batter against Kansas City southpaw Danny Duffy since July 22. Lefties had been 0-for-19 vs. Duffy.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 4-for-5 with two RBIs Friday and had a hit in 11 straight at-bats before he grounded into an inning-ending double player in the eighth. He missed the major league record for consecutive at-bats with a hit by one. He had also reached base 12 straight times, walking in the 12th at-bat. He has reached base in his past 18 games.

LHP David Price earned his fourth straight win by going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits against the Royals. Price, now 13-8 with a 3.97 ERA, struck out seven and walked two and improved to 4-0 career against Kansas City. In 21 starts since May 12, Price has a 3.16 ERA and he is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his past four starts.

C Ryan Hanigan began a rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Saturday. Hanigan has been on the disabled list since Aug. 6 (retroactive to Aug. 5) with left ankle tendinitis. He is batting .158 with one home run and 13 RBIs this season.

C Ryan Hanigan began a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Portland on Saturday. Hanigan has been on the disabled list since Aug. 6 (retroactive to Aug. 5) with left ankle peroneal tendinitis. He went 0-for-3 with a walk for the Sea Dogs. He is batting .158 with one home run and 13 RBIs this season for Boston.