2B Yoan Moncada could be called up when the rosters expand Thursday. Moncada could be used as a speedy pinch runner, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski isn't sure he wants the kid sitting around just to pinch run.

2B Dustin Pedroia missed his second straight start on Monday night attending a family funeral but was due back during the game. Manager John Farrell said it was "probably unlikely" that Pedroia would enter the game. Pedroia didn't want to go on the bereavement list because he didn't want to miss the mandatory three games.