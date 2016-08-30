3B Travis Shaw had three hits and drove in a run. He is hitting .355 in 22 career games against the Rays and snapped an 0-for-6 skid on the homestand.

2B Yoan Moncada could be called up when the rosters expand Thursday. Moncada could be used as a speedy pinch runner, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski isn't sure he wants the kid sitting around just to pinch run.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, who suffered a tough loss to the Rays in St. Petersburg last week, faces Tampa and, again, Jake Odorizzi, in the second game of the series Tuesday night. Pomeranz has lost only once in his last five starts, at Tampa Bay, where he struck out a career-high 11 in six-plus innings.

C Sandy Leon has two hits and two RBIs and also threw Logan Forsythe out trying to steal second base in the first inning Monday. Opposing runners are 27-for-50 (54 percent) with Leon catching in a Red Sox uniform, the lowest success rate against any Boston catcher since 1987 (minimum 20 games).

2B Brock Holt, filling in for Pedroia, followed a 1-for-5 night Sunday with three hits and two RBIs Monday. The RBI hits both came with two outs and runners in scoring position and he is batting .333 (27-for-81) with two outs in 2016 and .314 since the start of last year. Since the start of last season, he's hitting .323 in the leadoff spot.

2B Dustin Pedroia, who had a streak of 11 straight hits -- one shy of matching the MLB record, snapped in his final at-bat Saturday -- was out of the Boston lineup for a second straight game attending a family funeral. He was due back during the game but did not see action. It wasn't clear if he had returned to the ballpark but he did send a text to RF Mookie Betts saluting the 30th homer.

RHP Rick Porcello became MLB's first 18-game winner and the first Red Sox pitcher in 70 years to start a season 13-0 at home. Porcello, who has lost once since May 17, worked seven innings Monday night against the Rays, allowing three runs. He also joined Cy Young (1902) and Daisuke Matsuzaka (2008) as the only Red Sox pitchers to start a season 18-3. "Rick has been the model of consistency," manager John Farrell said. "... Obviously, Rick here at Fenway has been unbeatable. That's a pretty steep run that he's on as we approach September."

C Ryan Hanigan was sent on a rehabilitation assignment to Triple-A Lowell, He went 2-for-4 Monday with three RBIs and one run scored. Hanigan has been on the disabled list since Aug. 6 (retroactive to Aug. 5) with left ankle peroneal tendinitis. Hanigan had been sent to Double-A Portland on Saturday. and was 0-for-3 with a walk for the Sea Dogs. He is batting .158 with one home run and 13 RBIs this season for Boston.