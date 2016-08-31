LHP Drew Pomeranz, who suffered a tough loss to the Rays and Jake Odorizzi in St. Petersburg last week, faced the same team and same pitcher Tuesday night. He gave up a run in the first inning and was ahead 3-1 through 100 pitches on Tuesday. But pitch No. 101 became a two-run homer by Luke Maile. That KOd Pomeranz from the game and he still has a 10-10 combined record in the American and National Leagues. He later blamed himself for trying to throw a curve in the dirt and hanging it.

RHP Steven Wright, who had a rough start his last time out after missing time with a shoulder injury, faces the Rays in the series finale on Wednesday. He struggled with his delivery early in that game but was better as the game went on. “It was fair to say that the first inning or two ... he was trying to establish a release point after some down time,” manager John Farrell said before Tuesday night’s game. “He really settled in after that and was, I think, very sharp the final four innings, with the normal action and violence to his knuckleball.”

SS Xander Bogaerts snapped an 0-for-8 spell with a sixth-inning double, the 500th hit of his career. He joined Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Tris Speaker and Tony Conigliaro as the only Red Sox players with 500 hits before age 24.

1B Hanley Ramirez lived a charmed life on Tuesday. His second time up he hit a fly ball down the right-field line that tucked in around the Pesky Pole for his 18th homer. Then, in the next inning, the Rays failed to come together on his pop fly and it fell for an RBI single that might have been a double had Ramirez run hard out of the box. He also singled in the ninth and has five hits in the first two games of the series. The homer was his first game-tying home run since 2014 with the Dodgers.

2B Dustin Pedroia returned from a two-game absence to attend a family funeral and singled leading off the bottom of the first, his 14th hit in his last 18 at-bats. He was caught stealing on a strikeout/double play and went 0-for-2 with a walk the rest of the way.

RHP Clay Buchholz, who threw 29 pitches in the eighth inning Monday night, was brought back in for the eighth on Tuesday -- and gave up a solo homer to Evan Longoria with one out to suffer his 10th loss of the season. It was the first time in his career he has worked back-to-back games and this is only the second time in his career he has reached double figures in losses. “Good hitter -- that’s one of the guys that you shouldn’t let beat you and I let him beat me, so it’s on me,” he said.