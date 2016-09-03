3B Travis Shaw went 3-for-6 with a three-run homer, two doubles and a career-high tying five RBIs on Friday night, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 16-2 rout of the Oakland A's at the Oakland Coliseum. Red Sox manager John Farrell made it clear to Shaw on Friday afternoon that much of his playing time at third base will likely be going to Cuban rookie Yoan Moncada, who was called from Double-A Portland. Shaw wasted little time showing Farrell that keeping him out of the lineup won't be an easy decision. "If you get hits it's going to be hard to keep you out of the lineup down the stretch," Shaw said. "We are in a pennant race. Hopefully, I can get hot and we'll just see what happens." Shaw capped Boston's six-run sixth inning with his 15th home run of the season, crushing reliever J.B. Wendelken's first pitch into the right field seats and increasing the Red Sox's lead to 12-2. He had RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh innings. He had five RBIs for the fourth time this season but has also had some long slumps. "I'll just try to make the most of the opportunities from here on out," Shaw said. "Just try to stay as ready as I can. I feel I'm in a pretty good spot here the last week or so. I feel like it's starting to turn."

INF Yoan Moncada, a highly touted prospect from Cuba, was called up from Double-A Portland and made his major-league debut against the A's. Moncada, 21, was not in the starting lineup Friday, but he entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning at third base and made his big-league debut. He walked, scored a run and struck out. Moncada will make his first major league start Saturday at third base against the A's, Red Sox manager John Farrell said. In 44 games with Portland, Moncada hit .277. Moncada, a switch-hitter, will likely get most of his playing time against right-handed pitchers. "He's an extremely athletic, exciting young player," Farrell said. "Has hit better from the left side of the plate. Has moved over to third base and handled the position well." Moncada has spent most of his time in Cuba and in the minor leagues at second base. Moncada made a nice backhanded stop and strong throw in the seventh to retire A's 2B Chad Pinder.

RHP William Cuevas was designated for assignment. He's 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three games with the Red Sox this season.

LHP Robby Scott was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and made his major-league debut, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikes in a 16-2 victory against Oakland..In 32 games for Pawtucket, including six starts, Scott, 27, went 4-3 with a 2.54 ERA. He held left-handed hitters to a .147 average.

INF Deven Marrero was recalled Friday from Triple-A Pawtucket and struck out in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter in a 16-2 win against Oakland. Over two previous stints with the Red Sox this season, Marrero went 1-for-9 in six games. Marrero, known most for his defensive skill, hit .196 in 96 games for Pawtucket this season. He had 11 doubles, one home run and 27 RBIs.

RHP Joe Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and pitched scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts in a 16-2 win against Oakland. Kelly, who opened the season in Boston's rotation, is in his third stint with the Red Sox this season and second straight as a reliever. In 17 games for Pawtucket this year, Kelly went 1-1 with a 1.54 ERA over 35 innings. He struck out 46 and walked six. The hard throwing Kelly could provide late-inning help for a Red Sox bullpen that has struggled getting to their closer, RHP Craig Kimbrell.

RHP Steven Wright (sore right shoulder) might miss his start next week in San Diego, Red Sox manager John Farrell said Friday. "He's still a little bit feeling some of the symptoms in the shoulder," Farrell said. "These next 24, 48 hours are probably going to be important in terms of what the rotation looks like in San Diego." Wright was injured last month while pinch running against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went on the 15-day DL on Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 8, and was activated on Aug. 26. In his past two starts, Wright has allowed nine runs over 10 innings.

DH David Ortiz went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs Friday night in a 16-2 victory against the Oakland A's. Over his past 19 games, Ortiz is batting .354 (23-for-65) with 15 RBIs. He raised his average to .316 and now has 105 RBIs.

LHP David Price (14-8) won his fifth straight game Friday night, allowing two runs and four hits in seven innings of a 16-2 victory over Oakland. He struck out seven, walked three and threw 101 pitches. Price allowed three or fewer runs for the fifth straight game. "I felt good," Price said. "It stated in the bullpen. That was probably one of the better bullpens I've had pregame before a start this year. I felt good. My fastball felt good to both sides of the plate, especially early on. I threw some good curveballs and mixed in some really good cutters."

C Ryan Hanigan (left ankle tendinitis) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday and went -0-for-2 off the bench in a 16-2 win against Oakland. Hanigan will serve at the Red Sox No. 3 catcher behind Sandy Leon and Bryan Holaday. Hanigan went 6-for-14 (.429) with four RBIs over four rehab games for Double-A Portland and Class A Lowell. He's batting .158 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 29 games for the Red Sox.

RHP Brad Ziegler (flu), who missed the previous five games with a severe case of the flu, traveled on his own to Oakland and threw a short bullpen session Friday before Boston's game against Oakland. "He came out today. He feels better," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Felt like he he's getting his legs underneath him and some more stamina." Before the game, Farrell said he wouldn't rule out using Ziegler for an inning but said he was taking it "moment to moment." Ziegler did not make an appearance in the Red Sox' 16-2 victory.