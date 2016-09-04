3B Yoan Moncada made his first major league start made his first career major league start and had his first two big league hits and first RBI on Saturday in an 11-2 win against Oakland. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the third. He also scored his second and third runs since being called up Friday from Double-A Portland. “I felt good,” said Moncada, who came off the bench to make his big-league debut Friday. “Yesterday I felt a little nervous, but today I felt more confident. It was exciting to get my first hit in the big leagues. It’s a big step.”

RHP Steven Wright will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against San Diego with right shoulder inflammation. ”He still feels some symptoms coming out of the last ball game,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said Saturday. Prior to the Tampa game, he was able to make his normal two bullpens in between. He felt like he’s unable to do that right now. And when a guy can’t get to the mound for a side day, that pretty much takes him out of his start day. We’re working to get a second opinion set up. I don’t know when or where that’s going to be or with which doctor. but he will not start Tuesday.” RHP Clay Buchholz will likely fill in for Wright, Farrell said. Wright was injured last month while pinch running against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went on the 15-day DL on Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 8, and was activated on Aug. 26. In his past two starts, Wright has allowed nine runs over 10 innings.

RF Mookie Betts had a two-run double in the first inning Saturday against Oakland, giving him 100 RBIs for the season to go with 30 home runs. Betts went 1-for-4 with a walk in Boston’s 11-2 victory. He’s batting .319 with 37 doubles for the season.

DH David Ortiz went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in an 11-2 win against Oakland on Saturday night. Over his past 20 games, Ortiz is batting .377 (26-for-t69) with 17 RBIs. He had his seventh game of the season with at least two doubles. Ortiz has 44 doubles, 31 homers and 107 RBIs overall.

RHP Rick Porcello pitched seven strong innings for his major league-leading 19th victory, an 11-2 win against the Oakland A’s on Saturday night. Porcello (19-3) became the first Red Sox pitcher in franchise history to win at least 19 of his first 22 decisions. “To think that so many pitchers have been through this organization and yet he’s the first to have a 19-3 record I think speaks volumes to the year that he’s putting together,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “ A lot of things have come together, starting with his performance. We’ve scored a high number of runs for him. His win-loss record speaks for itself. He’s having a great year.” Porcello allowed two runs and four hits, struck out two and walked none for the fourth time in his past five starts. He extended his winning streak to five games. Porcello had a perfect game until Jake Smolinski lined a double to left with one out in the sixth inning. “I obviously knew the situation, but five innings, you still have a lot of baseball to be played,” Porcello said. “Really, my whole mindset was once we had that big (seven-run) inning in the third was to throw strikes, work as quick as I can and just try and get outs.”

RHP Clay Buchholz is expected to start on Tuesday against San Diego, filling in for injured RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder inflammation). Buchholz has made 32 appearances this season, including six starts. His past three appearances were in relief. He’s 5-10 with a 5.20 ERA.

RHP Brad Ziegler (flu), who missed the previous six games, was available out of the bullpen Saturday against Oakland but did not make an appearance in the 11-2 victory. Ziegler said he was no longer contagious but was still working to regain his strength after a bout with what he called “Type-A influenza” that caused severe muscle soreness throughout his body. Ziegler said his overall strength was at around 65 percent of what it was before he became ill.

RHP Koji Uehara (right pectoral strain) threw 26 pitches to hitters during batting practice and might be activated from the disabled list during Boston’s three-game series against San Diego, which begins Monday, manager John Farrell said. “Today was a good work day for Koji,” Farrell said. “Twenty-six pitches. He was aggressive. There was good action to his fastball and his split. threw some cutters as well. So provided he comes in tomorrow and goes through his normal work day, we could see an activation here for Koji in the coming days.” Uehara, who has six saves this year and 72 over his previous three seasons, said he feels “100 percent” healthy. He has been on the disabled list since July 20. “It has the potential to be a proven closer type of guy for us,” Farrell said of Uehara’s likely return. “We know there’s going to be a couple or three appearances where we’re almost in a spring training mode where there would be low leverage just to get game action under his belt, just to see how he responds to in-game exertion and activity. But I would say, the way he’s advanced in the last 10 days has been extremely encouraging.”