RHP William Cuevas was sent outright to Triple-A Pawtucket. He was designated for assignment on Sept. 2. He was 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three games with the Red Sox this season.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will face the team that traded him earlier this season when he opens a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres on Monday. Pomeranz has struggled big-time in his career against the Padres, going 0-4 with an 8.10 ERA in seven career games (four starts). Pomeranz hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last six starts, after having given up at least five in two of his first three after the mid-July deal.

RHP Steven Wright (sore shoulder) will see a specialist in Los Angeles while the Red Sox are in Southern California to face the San Diego Padres, manager John Farrell announced Sunday. Wright lasted only four innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, in his last start Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez took a no-hitter two outs into the eighth inning in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. SS Marcus Semien broke up the no-hitter with a grounder that deflected off Rodriguez's foot. He was initially called out at first base, but that was overturned on video review. The A's haven't been no-hit since 1991, a string of 4,032 games that's the longest in the majors.

DH David Ortiz had two walks and two strikeouts in his final appearance in Oakland on Sunday. Despite the hitless finale, he had quite a going-away series, going 5-for-8 with two doubles and five RBIs. Now it's on to San Diego, a National League site that will not allow a designated hitter. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Ortiz will be used exclusively as a pinch hitter in the series.

2B Dustin Pedroia had two hits in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He's now hit safely in 20 straight games against the A's, going 31-for-78 (.397) over that stretch. He also ran his overall hitting streak to 11 games Sunday.

RHP Clay Buchholz will start Tuesday night's game at San Diego in the place of RHP Steven Wright (sore shoulder), Red Sox manager John Farrell announced Sunday. Eight of Buchholz's last 11 outings have been in relief, including suffering the loss Tuesday against Tampa Bay. He has never faced the Padres in his career.