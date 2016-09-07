OF Andrew Benintendi took batting practice and fielded balls in the outfield after being outfitted with a brace on his left knee.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He has been up and down to Boston all season and is 0-0 with a 6.55 ERA in 11 innings this season. He last pitched for the Red Sox on June 3.

LHP Drew Pomeranz said there was no extra feelings about returning to Petco Park to pitch against the Padres Monday. He had an 8-7 record with a 2.47 earned run in 17 starts for the Padres before being traded to the Red Sox July 14 for right-handed pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza, who is not regarded as the top prospect in the Padres system. "Not really," Pomeranz said when asked if he was hyped to be back at Petco Park. "I had the most adrenaline when I was here the last time for the All-Star Game (as a member of the National League team). I'm just trying to get outs and it doesn't matter where I'm at." Pomeranz is 2-2 with a 2.76 earned run average over his last seven starts with the Red Sox and has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last five road starts.

RHP Steven Wright got confirmation of his right shoulder strain in a second opinion from a specialist in Los Angeles.

RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He pitched 1/3 of an inning for the Red Sox Monday and didn't allow any hits or runs.

C Christian Vazquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. In 51 games with the Red Sox this season, Vazquez is hitting just .226 with a home run and 12 RBIs. He last played for Boston on July 2.

DH David Ortiz flew out as a pinch-hitter for the final out Monday with the tying run on first. Farrell said it "is doubtful" that Ortiz would be used in the field during the three games in San Diego. Farrell said his play will likely be limited to late-game pinch hitting at Petco Park.

PH Chris Young's pinch-hit homer off the first pitch he saw from Padres' LHP Brad Hand in the eighth was Boston's first pinch-hit homer since July 18, 2014 at Kansas City. Young's homer also came on his 33rd birthday. Young is hitting .444 (16-for-36) in the eighth inning or later this season with six doubles and three home runs.

2B Dustin Pedroia was 0-for-4 Monday, ending his 11-game hitting streak. Pedroia has six hitting streaks of 10 or more games this season.

RHP Koji Uehara, who has been out since July 20 with a right pectoral strain, is okay after his simulated game and was activated from the 15-day disabled list. "His return would be a big one," said manager John Farrell.