3B Yoan Moncada, the Cuban import who was ranked the top prospect in all of baseball this season, has struck out in all seven at-bats in San Diego. He had gone 4-for-10 in his first major league series in Oakland.

OF Andrew Benintendi was fitted with a brace Tuesday to help his sprained left knee. After getting the brace, Benintendi took batting practice and fielded balls in the outfield.

RHP Steven Wright got a second opinion on his right arm strain from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The second opinion confirmed the first of bursitis in his right shoulder strain with no damage beyond that. But the knuckleballer is a question to pitch again this season.

RF Mookie Betts was 2-for-5 Tuesday night and has reached base in 24 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the American League. He is hitting .361 (35-for-97) during the streak. Tuesday was his major league-leading 58th multi-hit game of the season.