SS Xander Bogaerts hit his 18th homer of the season in the seventh of the 13-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has a 12-game hit streak at Rogers Centre with three home runs.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start the second game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday at Rogers Centre. In nine starts since the All-Star break, he has an earned-run average of 2.73 and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in eight of those outings. In his past five starts, he is 0-2 with a 2.83 ERA. He allowed five runs, four hits and three walks against the Blue Jays on June 5.

2B Dustin Pedroia was 3-for-4 with four RBIs Friday in the 13-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He is batting .455 (50-for-110) in 27 games since moving into the leadoff spot on Aug. 10. He is on a 28-for-50 surge (.560) and has a 27-game hit streak against the Blue Jays and also has reached base in 34 straight games against them.

LHP Henry Owen was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday for his third stint with Boston this season. He is 0-1 with a 7.79 ERA in four starts this season with the Red Sox. He was 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA in 24 starts for Pawtucket this season. In his final seven starts of the season with the Triple-A team, he was 4-2 with a 1.96 ERA.

RHP Rick Porcello allowed two runs in seven innings Friday in the 13-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to become the first 20-game winner of the season in the majors. The Red Sox are 22-7 in his starts this season and 14-2 in the past 16. He is the 28th Red Sox pitcher to record at least 20 wins in a season. He has tossed at least seven innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs in his past nine starts, the longest such streak since RHP Pedro Martinez had a streak of 11 in 2000. Porcello has thrown at least six innings in 14 starts in a row.