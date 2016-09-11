RHP Archie Bradley gave up five runs and eight hits while going three innings on Saturday, the shortest of his 22 starts this season. Bradley gave up three hits and a run in the second inning and four hits and two walks in a four-run third, including an RBI single to Giants RHP Johnny Cueto. "It is a funny game," Bradley sad. "The velo was up tonight, my curveball was shaper and I even threw my changeup earlier. They have been struggling, but they broke out of it tonight. They put together good at-bats and when I missed my spots they made me pay for it." Bradley's ERA jumped to 5.10, the highest in has been in 2 1/2 months.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez allowed four hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) in six innings of the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. It was his seventh quality start in 16 starts this season. "He more than did his job against that lineup to give us an opportunity to win," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Offensively, we just couldn't get anything going."

2B Dustin Pedroia was 1-for-4 with his 13th homer of the season Saturday in the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit in 28 straight games against Toronto starting Sept. 7, 2014. It is the longest hit streak ever against the Blue Jays. He also has reached base in 35 straight games against the Blue Jays, the longest such streak ever by a Red Sox player against one team.

INF Aaron Hill made his 25th start at third base since joining the Red Sox on July 7 in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday in the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, his first major-league team. It was his first start at Rogers Centre since Aug. 12, 2011, when he was with the Blue Jays. He was 1-for-3 Saturday with an error.