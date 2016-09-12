CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run homer in the second inning Sunday in the Red Sox's 11-8 win over the Blue Jays. It was his 24th homer of the season. He has hit five homers in his past 20 road games. Six of his seven go-ahead home runs this season have come on the road.

RF Mookie Betts was 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in the Red Sox's 11-8 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He has reached base in 28 straight games. He is batting .336 (39-for-116) with five doubles, seven homers and 27 RBIs in that span.

DH David Ortiz hit his 32nd homer of the season, a three-run shot in the sixth inning Sunday in an 11-8 win over the Blue Jays. His three RBIs gave him 110 for the season, surpassing the mark of OF Dave Winfield (108) for most RBIs by a plater 40 years or older. He passed 1B Jimmie Foxx for 18th on the all-time list with 535 homers in his career. It was his 41st career homer at Rogers Centre. After he struck out in the eighth inning in what could be his final appearance at Rogers Centre, he was given an ovation. "It was great," said Ortiz, who is retiring at the end of the season. "That's one thing I'm going to miss the most."

2B Dustin Pedroia was 2-for-5 with a double in Boston's 11-8 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He has a 29-game hitting streak against Toronto. He also has reached base in 36 straight games against Toronto, tying OF Ron LeFlore for the third longest such streak in major league history. "Obviously we can't sit back and relax," Pedroia said. "We know our division is good and we've got to continue to play well."

LHP David Price will pitch the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles on Monday at Fenway Park. Price has won each of his past six starts with an ERA of 2.14 in that span. He has a 1.85 ERA over his past five outings. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 in three starts against the Orioles this season. Price has 23 strikeouts and two walks in 19 innings in those starts. He is 9-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 22 career starts against Baltimore.