3B Yoan Moncada, making his Fenway Park debut, struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. It was his ninth straight strikeout. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is one whiff shy of matching Rick Ankiel's 2013 major league record for non-pitchers.

INF Yoan Moncada, 21, was named the 2016 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Moncada, who did not start, hit .294 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 games between Single-A-Advanced Salem and Double-A Portland.

LF Andrew Benintendi was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, but OF Chris Young started in left field. The move came a day early because INF/OF Brock Holt has a sore shoulder. Benintendi, 22, landed on the DL on Aug. 25 with a left knee sprain. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft made his major league debut Aug. 2.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, 2-4 with his new club after going 8-7 with the Padres, makes the first start of his career against Baltimore on Tuesday. Pomeranz is 0-2 over his past three starts but has allowed just seven earned runs in 18 1/3 innings over that span. He has already blown past his career innings high, but manager John Farrell said there are no plans to limit the innings of any starter.

RF Mookie Betts drove in two runs with his 40th double and joins David Ortiz as the only major league players this season with 30 homers, 40 doubles and 100 RBIs. They are the second Red Sox pair ever to do that (Ortiz and Manny Ramirez, 2004) and the first in the majors to do it since Albert Pujols and Ryan Ludwick pulled it off for the 2008 Cardinals.

DH David Ortiz homered for the second straight game, his 33rd of the season and the 536th of his career. This one, which delivered his 111th RBI, drew a curtain call after Ortiz tied Mickey Mantle for 17th place on the all-time homer list. He also passed Bobby Doerr for fifth place on the Sox's all-time at-bat list.

1B Hanley Ramirez drove in three runs and has 97 RBIs on the season. He also has 10 homers in his past 27 games and is hitting .360 in that span. He has four homers in his past five games, seven in his past 12, eight in his past 15.

LF Chris Young had a homer, two doubles and a single in four at-bats. He has six extra-base hits over a five-game hitting streak, going 9-for-16 in that span.

2B Dustin Pedroia continued his torrid pace with singles in the first two innings. That made him 22 for his last 31 at Fenway Park. He has had multiple hits in 13 of his past 16 games, batting .515 over that span. In 30 games since moving to the leadoff spot, he is hitting .447, reaching in 28 of 29 games with an at-bat, hitting safely in 27 and recording multiple hits in 18.

LHP David Price continued his late charge, winning his seventh straight start as the Red Sox hammered the Orioles in the opener of a big three-game series Monday night. He threw eight innings of two-run ball and struck out nine. "We all have that feeling in the clubhouse, out in the dugout," Price said. "That's what you want to be a part of. It's not work; this is all fun." He has the longest winning streak of his career and has run up a 2.16 ERA over that span. He has thrown eight innings or more 10 times this season, the most by a Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez had 11 such starts in 2002.