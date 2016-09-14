INF Yoan Moncada, 21, was named the 2016 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Moncada, who did not start, hit .294 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 games between Single-A-Advanced Salem and Double-A Portland.

INF Yoan Moncada has been named the 2016 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Moncada, who was not in the lineup Tuesday, hit .294 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 games between Class A Salem and Double-A Portland.

LF Andrew Benintendi was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, but OF Chris Young started in left field. The move came a day early because INF/OF Brock Holt has a sore shoulder. Benintendi, 22, landed on the DL on Aug. 25 with a left knee sprain. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft made his major league debut Aug. 2.

LF Andrew Benintendi was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday's game, although OF Chris Young started in left field. Benintendi, 22, was placed on the DL on Aug. 25 with a left knee sprain. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft made his major league debut Aug. 2.

LHP Drew Pomeranz suffered through his shortest outing of the season, giving up a pair of homers in the second inning and departing before an out was recorded in the third. Pomeranz served up a three-run shot to J.J. Hardy and a two-run blast to Nolan Reimold two batters later with one out in the second. "I was trying to get in on some of those guys and the ball was just shooting back over toward the middle of the plate," said Pomeranz, who gave up four hits and two walks while striking out three. He fell to 10-12 overall, and 2-5 in the American League since being acquired at the trade deadline from the San Diego Padres.

INF/OF Brock Holt (sore shoulder) was not in the lineup Tuesday, and his ailment forced the Red Sox to call up rookie LF Andrew Benintendi a day earlier than expected. Benintendi didn't play, and OF Chris Young started in left field, where Holt has spent most of his time this year.

SS Xander Bogaerts hit his 19th home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning. It was Bogaerts' fifth homer in his last 21 games, and seven of his last 10 long balls have come with nobody on base. Bogaerts is batting .337 with nobody on this season.

RHP Rick Porcello (20-3, 3.21 ERA) looks to improve to 14-0 at Fenway Park this season in Wednesday's start against the Orioles. Porcello is without a loss through 14 starts at Fenway in 2016, posting a 3.03 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 92 innings. He became the majors' first 20-game winner Friday in Toronto, holding the Blue Jays to two runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings. Chris Davis is batting .276 in 29 at-bats with three home runs and seven RBIs off Porcello, who is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA in 13 career appearances against Baltimore. Adam Jones has hit .270 in 37 at-bats with two homers and eight RBIs, but Porcello struck him out 11 times.