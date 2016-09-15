LF Andrew Benintendi was not in the lineup again Wednesday after being activated from the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday’s game. The rookie also didn’t play Tuesday after missing 17 games with a left knee sprain.

RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder strain) will travel to Fort Myers, Fla. after the Red Sox’s homestand ends Monday, and manager John Farrell hopes he can initiate a throwing program and progress to facing live hitters. “We recognize there’s 18 games left, he’s going to have to build up some,” Farrell said. “I don’t want to rule (his return) out, but at this point it’s going to become a little bit more challenging with each passing day.” Wright initially landed on the disabled list Aug. 14 (retroactive to Aug. 8), but returned and pitched two rocky outings on Aug. 26 and Aug. 31. He hasn’t pitched since.

INF/OF Brock Holt was out of the lineup against Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s game because of a sore shoulder. OF Chris Young started in left field, where Holt has spent most of his time this season.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-7, 4.70 ERA) gets his third crack at the New York Yankees in the series opener Thursday in Boston. Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA against the Yankees this season, and last faced them Aug. 11 -- giving up a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six in a seven-inning no-decision. In his last start, Rodriguez allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in a six-inning loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto last Saturday. Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 1.88 ERA in six career starts against New York. Jacoby Ellsbury is batting .294 (5-for-17) with two solo homers off of Rodriguez and Didi Gregorius has hit .353 (6-for-17) with an RBI against him.

RHP Rick Porcello’s unbeaten streak at Fenway Park came screeching to a halt Wednesday night against the Orioles. Porcello gave up just one run, a second-inning solo shot to Mark Trumbo, but that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 defeat. “We lost and it’s a big game,” said Porcello, who allowed four hits and a walk while striking out six. “There’s no satisfaction in that.” Porcello (20-4) suffered his first loss at Fenway this season after going 13-0 in his first 14 starts at the ballpark. Porcello and Dave Ferriss are the only Red Sox pitchers to open a season 13-0 at home. No Red Sox pitcher has ever gone 14-0 at home to begin a season. Porcello gave fans a scare in the second when J.J. Hardy’s line drive deflected off his left calf. He immediately began to limp but stayed in the game after being examined. “It got me in a good spot. If it got me in the shin it might have been a little bit tougher.”