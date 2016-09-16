LF Andrew Benintendi, out since Aug. 24 with a sprained left knee, returned for Boston and batted ninth.

LF Andrew Benintendi returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a sprained left knee Aug. 24.He doubled down the right field line his second time up and went 1-for-3. Eight of his last 14 hits have gone for extra bases.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who had allowed one run in each of his two starts against the Yankees this season and was 4-1 with a 1.88 ERA against them in his short career, allowed two runs in the first inning on Friday night -- and was gone after 2 1/3. He gave up eight hits and four runs, with Heath Hembree stranding what could have been two more runs on the Rodriguez ledger. Rodriguez hasn't won in 10 starts since July 16.

DH David Ortiz, who will be honored by the Yankees prior to the Sept. 29 game, ripped a double his first time up and then hit a sacrifice fly in the third. He ripped his 34th homer of the year in the eighth inning -- the 537th of his career, which snaps a tie with Yankees great Mickey Mantle for 17th place on the all-time list. He had his 80th and 81st extra base hits, his fifth time with 80 or more, tying Ted Williams' club record. He leads MLB with a .691 home slugging percentage, highest by a Red Sox player since Mo Vaughn had a .695 in 1996. "I'm not really focused about any of these personal numbers," he said. "I'm focused on winning. We need to win right now. We need to do whatever it takes to win. Because the race right now, it's very close. You look at the standings, every win matters. It's great to be part of history, but right now I'm not focusing on that. I'm focusing on winning."

1B Hanley Ramirez hit his 25th home run of the season and raised his RBI total to 100 with a game-winning three-run homer off Dellin Betances in the ninth inning Thursday night. It was the sixth walk-off hit of his career, but his first with the Red Sox. He has five home runs in his last eight games, eight in his last 15, nine in his last 18. He has five two-out multiple-run home runs at home this season and, since 1974, no player has had more in his home park.

RHP Clay Buchholz, coming off a terrible start in Toronto, pitches the second game of the series Friday night. Buchholz is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA over his last four starts (sandwiched around his latest exile to the bullpen) but the one in Toronto was over after three innings -- six runs, four hits. That included a Troy Tulowitzki grand slam, and four walks. The Red Sox slugged their way back into the game and won the rubber game of the three-game series. He is just 5-9 with a 6.19 ERA lifetime against the Yankees, yielding 19 home runs in 88 2/3 innings.