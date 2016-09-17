LF Andrew Benintendi will return to the lineup Saturday after a day off. "Given the amount of time down, felt like we're going to ease Andrew back into this," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Benintendi missed 17 games with a left knee sprain and is wearing a knee brace, which Farrell said he's adjusted to well. "I think through the first three to five days of putting it on, the sliding was the biggest thing to get adjusted to it," Farrell said. Benintendi, who will face Yankees RHP Bryan Mitchell on Saturday, is 19-for-54 (.352) versus righties.

LHP Jason Groome was at Fenway Park on Friday and met with Red Sox manager John Farrell. "Looking forward to hearing how his month or so of experience in pro ball has been," Farrell said. Groome met with Farrell shortly after the No. 12 overall pick in this year's amateur draft signed with the team, but was assigned to the Gulf Coast League soon after. "I think what's been pretty typical with our first round picks is we bring them in to Boston for a day or two," Farrell said. "It's just the fact that it's happening a little bit later." Groome was 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three minor league starts this season.

RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder strain) has experienced "tremendous progress" in the last three days, according to Red Sox manager John Farrell. "He's not feeling anything right now," Farrell said. However, Wright is still scheduled to head to Fort Myers, Fla. once the Red Sox's homestand concludes Sunday with hope of beginning a throwing program. "How concentrated that throwing program can be maintained and advanced, that remains to be seen," Farrell said. Wright, who last pitched Aug. 31 against the Rays, is 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA over 24 starts this season.

1B Hanley Ramirez slugged his second homer in as many nights and had two RBIs total Friday against the Yankees. Ramirez, who now has 26 long balls in 2016, popped his solo shot to straightaway center in the fourth inning. He also had an RBI single in the first inning. "He's been in a good run for nearly a month now, where not only the average but the extra base and RBI situations are coming through for him," manager John Farrell said of Ramirez, who leads the majors with 40 RBIs and is batting .417 in 31 games since Aug. 11. Ramirez also played the hero Thursday, blasting a walk-off, three-run homer.

LHP David Price (16-8, 3.81 ERA) hopes his current hot streak trumps his previous performances against the Yankees in his start Saturday against New York. Price is a sizzling 7-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his last seven starts, but has gone 1-2 with a 7.79 ERA in three starts versus the Yankees in 2016. On July 17, Price allowed three runs on 11 hits and a walk with just one strikeout in a 5 2/3-inning defeat at Yankee Stadium. Overall, Price is 14-9 with a 4.35 ERA in 34 games (33 starts) against New York. Mark Teixeira is 15-for-70 (.214) with three homers and nine RBIs off of Price, while Brian McCann is 10-for-29 (.345) with three long balls and seven RBIs against him.

RHP Clay Buchholz bounced back nicely from a six-run debacle last Sunday against the Blue Jays, holding the Yankees to two runs in a six-inning victory. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out two. "It feels good," said Buchholz, who hadn't won at Fenway Park since May 9 against the Athletics. Buchholz (7-10), who is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA in five starts since Aug. 13 aside from Sunday's setback, also picked up his first win over the Yankees since Sept. 15, 2013. "My whole career I've never really thrown that well against the Yankees," Buchholz said. "I feel like they've always matched up really good against me." Buchholz lowered his season ERA to 5.20.