RHP Craig Kimbrel picked up his second four-out save of the season and did it in style with four straight strikeouts. He has 27 saves on the season, two in the last two days. The four strikeouts tied his career high and manager John Farrell said this time of year could lend itself to more four-out saves.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, 2-5 since being acquired by the Red Sox but allowing two or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts, faces the Yankees in Sunday night's series finale. Pomeranz recently found himself in the middle of a controversy as Padres general manager A.J. Prella was suspended 30 days for withholding medical information from the Red Sox. "I've been asked about this before," Pomeranz told WEEI.com Friday. "I don't really know anything about that. That part's above my head. I'm just the guy who got traded. I don't know any of this stuff that's going on, any of the back and forth. I don't really know how the whole thing went down at all."

SS Xander Bogaerts had an RBI double in the third inning, a two-run homer in the fifth -- his 20th of the season -- and a long double leading off seventh. He then scored the tying run in a two-run seventh that gave the Red Sox their first lead of the day. It was the second time in his career he had three extra-base hits in a game and became the fifth Red Sox hitter with 20 homers.

DH David Ortiz picked up his 116th RBI on a groundout in the third inning Saturday and may rest against left-hander CC Sabathia on Sunday night. "He has been running a lot the past couple of days," Farrell said before the game. "We'll see how he comes out of (Saturday). Obviously with CC on the mound, we'll see some different guys on the field just based on the left-right situation."

1B Hanley Ramirez remained hot with three hits Saturday. He has six hits in his last eight at-bats and 44 hits in his last 32 games, batting .361 with a .419 on-base percentage and 1.140 OPS.

LHP David Price, looking to win his eighth straight start, gave up five runs on nine hits in six innings to the Yankees on Saturday. His teammates bailed him out, keeping his win streak intact. He is 1-2 with a 7.79 ERA against the Yankees in three starts this season, yielding 15 earned runs on 26 hits in 17 1/3 innings. "It was a very big win," Price said. "These guys had my back. We find a way to win."