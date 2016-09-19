INF Yoan Moncada was named the Red Sox's Minor League Offensive Player of the Year on Sunday. Moncada, 21, hit .294 (119-for-405) with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 minor league games in 2016 between Class A-Advanced Salem and Double-A Portland. He also had 31 doubles, 72 walks and 45 saves. Moncada joined the Red Sox as a September call-up and has hit .211 (4-for-19) with one RBI and 12 strikeouts in eight games since.

LHP Robby Scott was named the Red Sox's 2016 Lou Gorman Award winner. The award honors "a Red Sox minor league player who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the Major League team," according to a team press release. Scott, 4-3 with a 2.54 ERA in 32 games (six starts) with Triple-A Pawtucket, made his major league debut on Sept. 2 against the Athletics in Oakland, allowing a hit and striking out two in a scoreless inning. The undrafted 27-year-old also logged three scoreless frames with two hits, a walk and a strikeouts Thursday against the Yankees.

INF/OF Pedro Castellanos was named the Red Sox's Latin Program Player of the Year on Sunday. Castellanos, 18, hit .326 with a league-leading 23 doubles and tallied 47 RBIs in 62 games with the Dominican League Red Sox 2.

RHP Ritzi Mendoza was named the Red Sox's Latin Program Pitcher of the Year on Sunday. Mendoza, 20, was 7-0 with a 1.05 ERA in 14 starts with Dominican Summer League Red Sox. Mendoza's ERA was the third lowest among qualified DSL pitchers.

SS Mauricio Dubon was named the Red Sox's Minor League Baserunner of the Year on Sunday. Dubon, 22, had the third-most stolen bases in the Red Sox's minor league system, stealing 30 bases in 37 chances over 124 games between Class A Salem and Double-A Portland. He hit .323 with six homers and 69 RBIs.

3B Rafael Devers was named the Red Sox's Minor League Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday. Devers, 19, boasted a Carolina League-leading .960 fielding percentage, committing 15 errors in 117 games in the field, with Class A Salem. He hit .282 with 11 home runs and 71 RBIs in 128 total games.

RHP Roniel Raudes was named the Red Sox's Minor League Pitcher of the Year on Sunday. Raudes, 18, was 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 24 starts with Class A Salem. He was named a South Atlantic League midseason All-Star and tied for third in the league in victories.

LHP Drew Pomeranz stumbled through a 3 2/3-inning no-decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Pomeranz is 0-3 in five starts since his last win Aug. 20 at Detroit. "Command has been really erratic the couple starts," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "I think the stuff is similar to what he's had in terms of the velocity, the action to his curveball. It's the command that's been lacking."

DH David Ortiz (rest) was not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees. "With a late night arrival, likely four right-handed starters in Baltimore, felt like this was the day to give him down," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Farrell spoke with Ortiz after Friday's game about the upcoming two days and was mainly concerned with the amount of time Ortiz has spent on the base paths lately. "When he's tagging up or when he's stealing a base on that rare occasion, you want to throw the lasso around him and hold him down, but he's not going to push things beyond where he doesn't feel comfortable," Farrell said of Ortiz, who hit .381 (8-for-21) with two home runs, two doubles, six RBIs, three walks and two runs scored during the seven-game homestand.

1B Hanley Ramirez is on a Manny Ramirez-Like tear lately, smashing two homers, including a go-ahead shot in the seventh inning, in Sunday night's 5-4 win over the Yankees. "We'll take the current Ramirez obviously," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. The current Ramirez was gone 9-for-16 and bashing four homers and driving in nine runs in the four-game series with the Yankees. Two innings before his decision homer in the seventh, Ramirez blasted a three-run shot over the Green Monster in left field. Ramirez has 28 homers on the year, nine in September and 20 since the All-Star break. He also matched his career high in RBIs at 106, set in 2009 with the Florida Marlins. "He's locked in," Farrell said. "He's very dangerous right now."

RHP Rick Porcello (20-4, 3.12 ERA) is seeking revenge after the Orioles snapped his unbeaten streak at Fenway Park last Wednesday in his next start Monday in Baltimore. Porcello was 13-0 at home until Mark Trumbo's solo homer proved enough to beat the Red Sox 1-0. Porcello allowed just four hits and struck out six over eight innings. The American League Cy Young Award candidate is 3-8 with a 5.19 ERA in 14 career starts against the Orioles. Baltimore's Adam Jones is batting .244 (10-for-41), but has two homers and eight RBIs against Porcello. Chris Davis is 8-for-32 (.250) with three homers and seven RBIs and J.J. Hardy has hit .440 (11-for-25) with a pair of RBIs versus Porcello.