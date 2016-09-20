RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder injury) has begun a throwing program at the Red Sox spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder strain) has begun a throwing program at the Red Sox's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., and he could throw off a mound at a later date, according to manager John Farrell. He was injured as a pinch runner. Wright is 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts, and he made the AL All-Star team.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start in Baltimore on Tuesday. The former Orioles minor-leaguer is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA in three starts against Baltimore this year. Overall, he is 2-7 with a 4.98 in 17 starts. He was traded by the Orioles at the deadline in 2014 to the Red Sox for LHP Andrew Miller, who then signed with the Yankees as a free agent before going to Cleveland.

DH David Ortiz hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning Monday at Camden Yards. It was his seventh homer against the Orioles this year and the 53rd his career against Baltimore. Ortiz has 35 homers and 118 RBIs this year.

RHP Rick Porcello went nine innings for the second time this season and recorded his third complete game in a 5-2 win Monday in Baltimore. The Red Sox are now 23-8 in his starts this year. Porcello (21-4), the major league leader in wins, allowed four hits and no walks while striking out seven. He entered the game with a 1-4 record and 5.53 ERA against the Orioles in seven previous starts. He threw just 89 pitches, 65 for strikes. "This is an aggressive fastball hitting team," manager John Farrell said of the Orioles. "He was able to locate early in the count. He is going to be around the plate."