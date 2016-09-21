RF Mookie Betts continues to pound Orioles' pitching, going 3-for-5 with two runs Tuesday. Betts has hit safely in all eight games at Camden Yards this season, batting .561 with eight home runs and 15 RBIs over that span.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7) picked up his first win since July 16 -- a span of 11 starts -- at the expense of his former team, the Baltimore Orioles. He was charged with two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. "I thought Eddie tonight was strong into the seventh inning," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He did a much better job of keeping his delivery together. He had some power here tonight and was able to sustain it. Some swing and miss to his fastball up in the strike zone. But overall, much better consistency."

David Ortiz got his 36th home run, a three-run shot in the seventh inning, in a 5-2 victory over Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The 36 homers are the most by any player in his final season, one ahead of Dave Kingman in 1986. Ortiz has six home runs in his past nine games at Camden Yards. "I'll try to hit a couple more so nobody can reach me," Ortiz said. "It's just a number, man. I'm just trying to help this ballclub. I don't care about personal numbers. I care about winning."

2B Dustin Pedroia was out of the lineup Tuesday to get treatment on his sore left knee. Manager John Farrell said Pedroia twisted the knee in a series against Toronto earlier this month. "I would be hopeful that he will be back on the field (Wednesday)," Farrell said.

