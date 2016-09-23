FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Andrew Benintendi is making a good impression in his first two months as a major league player. That continued in Wednesday's game with a three-run homer that broke the game open en route to a 5-1 victory. He's now got a .317 average through his first 25 games. "I think we are just all approaching every day the same as we always do," he said. "Not changing anything and staying loose and having fun."

RHP Steven Wright (shoulder) threw from 120 feet Wednesday at the team's minor league facility in Florida. Farrell is hoping he throws a bullpen session over the weekend with the team in Tampa Bay and that since the pitcher is a knuckleballer, that might help him return from the disabled list a bit sooner.

RHP Steven Wright threw from 60 feet Thursday, and if all goes well, he will throw from 120 feet Friday and Saturday. If that goes well, a bullpen session Sunday morning comes next.

RF Mookie Betts sure seems to enjoy hitting at Camden Yards. He went 2-for-3 in Wednesday's game, improving to 18-for-34 (.529) so far this season. That includes eight homers and 15 RBI in Baltimore.

1B Hanley Ramirez stayed out due to a sore left shoulder. Farrell also said he's dealing with other aches and pains and a night off would help him, and the skipper expects him back on Thursday.

2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the starting lineup after missing Tuesday's game due to treatments on his left knee. Manager John Farrell said it's something Pedroia will need to keep an eye on the rest of the season and into the playoffs.

RHP Clay Buchholz is slowly improving as a starter. He now has made three strong starts out of four after throwing seven solid innings in Wednesday's win over Baltimore, giving up just one run on three hits. "Their team is going to swing," he said. "I think we knew that. You have to try to get them to hit the ball at somebody. I was throwing a lot of off-speed stuff early. I went to some fastballs late."

