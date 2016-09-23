LF Andrew Benintendi hurt the Orioles throughout this series. His RBI single in the fifth inning Thursday gave the Red Sox the lead for good. He hit a three-run homer Wednesday.

C Sandy Leon has been one of Boston's biggest surprises on offense this season. However, he was hitless in his last 17 at-bats before lining an RBI single in the second inning Thursday. Leon finished the night 1-for-3 and still holds has a .322 average.

RHP Steven Wright threw from 60 feet Thursday, and if all goes well, he will throw from 120 feet Friday and Saturday. If that goes well, a bullpen session Sunday morning comes next.

RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder strain) threw from 60 feet Thursday in Florida. The Red Sox would like to him to get to 120 feet Friday and Saturday, which would set him up for a bullpen session Sunday in Tampa Bay. Manager John Farrell said Wright could return to the bullpen first when pitching again rather than the rotation.

SS Xander Bogaerts got a night off in Thursday's series finale. Manager John Farrell said he wanted to give the shortstop a break; Bogaerts came into the game with a .100 (2-for-20) career average versus Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman. "Been looking for a spot to give Xander a day down ... thought this was probably as good a day as any to get him off his feet," Farrell said.

DH David Ortiz played his final regular-season game in Baltimore on Thursday. He went 1-for-3 with two walks, one with the bases loaded, but shrugged off a pregame ceremony in which the Orioles gave him the phone he smashed with his bat three years ago. The veteran didn't appear to love the gesture. "It's all right," Ortiz said. "It's all right."

1B Hanley Ramirez appeared to benefit from getting Wednesday off. He homered and drove in two runs Thursday. Manager John Farrell had said that Ramirez was dealing with a sore shoulder plus other aches and pains and a day off might help -- and the skipper proved to be correct. Ramirez has hit safely in 19 of his past 22 games, but he said more could be coming. "I'm not hot yet," he said with a smile after the game. "I'm not hot yet."

LHP David Price gave the Red Sox another solid effort with his three-run, six-hit start over seven innings Thursday in a win at Baltimore. Price said that except for the homer he allowed to DH Trey Mancini in the third, all went well. He is heating up -- with eight straight victories -- at just the right time for the streaking Red Sox. "That was a big win," Price said. "We've played good baseball, and this is the time of the year when you want your team to get on a roll the way we have."