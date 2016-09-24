LHP Drew Pomeranz pitched five innings of one-run baseball Friday, giving up four hits but striking out four and doing enough to pick up his first win since Aug. 20. He now has 20 starts of allowing two runs or fewer, tied for second-most among lefties.

DH David Ortiz hit a monster two-run home run for Boston's only runs in a 2-1 win Friday, and now has the all-time marks for most home runs (37) and RBIs (124) in a final season.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-5 Friday, but on a night when the Red Sox went just 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, there weren't many key hits for anyone in the Boston lineup besides David Ortiz's two-run home run.

RHP Brad Ziegler pitched a scoreless ninth Friday for his 22nd save of the season and fourth with Boston, filling in for Craig Kimbrel. He gave up a double to lead off the ninth, but closed the door with two key strikeouts.